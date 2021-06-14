© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Eversource, United Illuminating Fighting PURA Penalties For Poor Isaias Performance In Connecticut

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published June 14, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT
money_flickrhttp401kcalculator.org_160609.jpg
http://401kcalculator.org
/
Flickr

Connecticut’s two largest electric utilities have appealed millions of dollars in state-mandated profit reductions.

Last month, the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority penalized Eversource and United Illuminating for their poor performance in responding to Tropical Storm Isaias last August. Regulators reduced Eversource's annual profits by about $31 million and United Illuminating’s by about $1.3 million.

The companies in court documents called the profit penalty “grossly excessive” and unconstitutional. Isaias left hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents without power, some for more than a week.

Regulators are defending the penalties.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutPURAUnited IlluminatingEversourceIsaias
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press