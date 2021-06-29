Connecticut Communities To Receive Designated Contacts For Eversource

Eversource Energy said it plans to assign a public safety specialist for each community in Connecticut to assess storm damage. That’s after the utility company faces millions of dollars in fines due to its poor response to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Craig Hallstrom, a spokesperson for the utility company, said residents will have a municipal hub and information desk where they can report damages and view updates.

“It’s a tool that will really allow our community liaisons to have a better, more deeper conversation about the restoration effort in any given time,” Hallstrom said.

He presented a plan to the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority this week to improve its emergency preparedness.

There will be a drill in Berlin, Connecticut, this week to test the new procedures.