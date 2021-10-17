-
Outriders, created by the studio People Can Fly, tells the story of an elite force of explorers sent as support to investigate a planet that's been…
As a newly-signed artist to Sony Masterworks, Inon Zur's first project is Into the Storm, an album of songs inspired by the fantasy world of his music for…
After 13 years, Inon Zur reunites with some old friends and meets new ones, as the composer for Benoit Sokal's adventure game, Syberia 3! Heroine Kate…
Eagle Flight, Ubisoft's new Virtual Reality game, lets you soar as an eagle above a future Paris, populated only by animals. Inon Zur composed the score,…
The Los Angeles Jewish Symphony and its artistic director, Dr. Noreen Green, present "Let's Play, LA!" on Sunday, August 21, at the Ford Theaters. The…
At this year's BAFTA Game Awards, Fallout 4 received the award for overall Best Game. Set in a post-apocalyptic world around Boston, Fallout 4 from…