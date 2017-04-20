Music Respawn! Inon Zur Reunites With Friends In Syberia 3

After 13 years, Inon Zur reunites with some old friends and meets new ones, as the composer for Benoit Sokal's adventure game, Syberia 3! Heroine Kate Walker sets out on an epic journey to save the Youkal Tribe. Sokal said his inspiration for the Youkals is the nomadic Siberian and Mongolian tribes, which gave Inon plenty of musical ideas, as you'll hear in our conversation.

Syberia 3 releases in Europe on April 20th, and in North America on April 25th.

Inon says he's proud to create the musical identity for Kate Walker because she's such a strong, resilient character, unique to video games. Initially, Benoit had said that there would be no more adventures for Kate Walker after Syberia 2, but recently he hinted that the story may continue in a fourth Syberia! So, stay tuned...

