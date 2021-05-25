Inon Zur's 'Outriders' Soundtrack Spotlights The Human Drama

Outriders, created by the studio People Can Fly, tells the story of an elite force of explorers sent as support to investigate a planet that's been designated as a new home for humans. But all isn't as it first appears on the planet, and its tranquility rapidly turns deadly for the Outriders. Inon Zur's stunning soundtrack uses a massive orchestra, synths, and some beautiful solo instruments to keep the focus on the human drama.

Inon's soundtrack for Dragon Age is what got the attention of the team at People Can Fly. While they weren't going for that exact sound, they loved Inon's use of the orchestra. After many months of discussions, Inon and the team hit the right sound, and Inon was able to record with a massive orchestra in Budapest.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-e86hJ8YGw"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-e86hJ8YGw

Inon says working on this score was a huge stretch artistically, and led him to experiment with a wide variety of synths, samples, and ways of modifying the accoustic instruments; skills he'll be able to put to good use on future projects.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed and performed by Inon Zur, with the Symphony of Budapest

Outriders: Unsung Hero; Inceptions; Main Theme; Rough Landing; Realization; August; Voice in the Forest; Things are Not What They Seem; Goliath of the Jungle; He was My Friend

Follow Inon on Twiter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR