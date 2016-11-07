© 2021 WSHU
Music Respawn! Inon Zur's Music Soars With Eagles

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 7, 2016 at 2:18 PM EST
Eagle Flight, Ubisoft's new Virtual Reality game, lets you soar as an eagle above a future Paris, populated only by animals. Inon Zur composed the score, which he told me presented some interesting challenges:

Designing the music to accompany a wild Paris gave Inon freedom to layer many different sounds, from tribal percussion to soaring strings and voices and even his favorite instrument, the piano. He says the overall feeling he gets watching birds of prey fly is their incredible confidence, which he expressed in his forward-moving score.

Episode tracklist:

Inon Zur: Eagle Flight:

Top of the World, Feathers & Fish, By the Basilica, The Wild Sky, Le Tour Eiffel, The Grim Falcon, Trough the Archway

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
