Music Respawn! LA Jewish Symphony Presents A Garry Schyman Premiere!

The Los Angeles Jewish Symphony and its artistic director, Dr. Noreen Green, present "Let's Play, LA!" on Sunday, August 21, at the Ford Theaters. The concert features pieces by renowned Jewish composers for film and video games, including the world premiere of "Zingaro," a viola concerto by Garry Schyman, who's best known for his video game soundtracks, including the Bioshock series. In fact, when I talked with Noreen, she said that hearing Garry's concerto was the spark that gave her the idea for the concert.

Noreen says she wants the concert to highlight the continuous influence Jewish composers have on Hollywood film scores, and how contemporary Jewish composers are bringing those talents to music for video games. The concert includes a guitar concerto by legendary film composer Elmer Bernstein, as well as a suite from "Disney's Fantasia: Music Evolved" by award-winning composer Inon Zur, who will also perform his music from "Fallout 4." It will be a unique event, and as Noreen says, "There's nothing like a concert under the stars in Los Angeles!"

Credit Top Dollar PR Inon Zur

Episode track list:

Garry Schyman: Bioshock Infinite, AD

Inon Zur: Fallout 4: Regrouped, Reloaded

Main Theme (Spinner Mix)

Follow Los Angeles Jewish Symphony on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Production assistance from Sam Roberts