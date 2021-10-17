-
Last week we talked about how prepared we are for hurricane season. This week we’re speaking with scientists dedicated to understanding the nature of…
-
The 2021 Hurricane season is underway. And federal officials predict this year we’ll see above-normal storm activity along the Atlantic coast. Again!…
-
Five years after Superstorm Sandy, Long Island’s two county executives say they’re ready for the new hurricane season.Suffolk County Executive Steve…
-
With the official start of hurricane season on Wednesday, both Suffolk and Nassau Counties on Long Island say they are ready.Suffolk County Executive…
-
A year after Superstorm Sandy crashed into Connecticut's coastline, homeowners are still rebuilding and replanting. A new project is helping them make…
-
As Connecticut's shoreline residents make their way through hurricane season 2013 with fingers crossed that there won't be a repeat of the last two years,…