The Full Story: Hurricane Season Has Begun. Are We Prepared?

The 2021 Hurricane season is underway. And federal officials predict this year we’ll see above-normal storm activity along the Atlantic coast. Again! Between now and November, officials estimate there will be 13 to 20 named storms, and half of them will become hurricanes. Officials advise communities living near the coastline to prepare. So are we ready? This week on The Full Story, host Tom Kuser speaks with key people who are already working to keep our region safe from a major weather event. Getting ready for hurricane season, a conversation with:

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

Missed an episode? Subscribe to The Full Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Play.”