As Hurricane Season Starts, L.I. Says It's Ready

With the official start of hurricane season on Wednesday, both Suffolk and Nassau Counties on Long Island say they are ready.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says the two counties have taken the lessons from Superstorm Sandy and put them into practice by developing a "whole Island” action plan that will be implemented despite municipal jurisdictions or town lines.

“We understand that it is critically important that every agency knows what is in that plan because they helped develop it, and we can communicate effectively in implementing the elements of that plan.”

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano is urging residents to “be prepared, not scared.” The Red Cross has tips for residents to help prepare a "go kit" such as having three days of food and water and up to date medications. Both counties have also been working with National Grid and PSEG-Long Island to coordinate preparations and to drill post-storm responses.