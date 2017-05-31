Long Island Officials: We're Prepared For Hurricane Season

Five years after Superstorm Sandy, Long Island’s two county executives say they’re ready for the new hurricane season.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says new communication and response protocols have been established between the county and its towns and villages.

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano wants residents to sign up for the Code Red emergency notification system to receive the latest information and evacuation notices.

PSEG Long Island and National Grid say they have hardened their infrastructure and have emergency plans ready to go.

The Red Cross urges Long Islanders to have a go kit prepared and ready, and to download their app that sends out emergency alerts.

The National Hurricane Center predicts a busier than normal hurricane season.