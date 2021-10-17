-
Residents in Southold, Long Island, want to open up their land for deer hunting. A survey found landowners overwhelmingly support a plan to cull the deer…
Some East Hampton Town residents plan to petition lawmakers to restrict shotgun hunting on town-owned lands. They collected more than 300…
White-tailed deer have flooded the village of Head of the Harbour on Long Island. The simplest way to keep the deer population in check is to hunt, but…
Residents of the Town of Babylon said waterfowl hunting season on the South Shore of Long Island is becoming dangerous for homeowners.Newsday reports that…
The killing of Cecil the Lion in Zimbabwe last year by a Minnesota dentist brought a lot of attention to the idea of trophy hunting. Washington is the…
New York's Department of Environmental Conservation issued a draft wildlife management proposal Thursday that calls for reducing the number of "mute…