Long Island News

Southold on Long Island to tackle deer overpopulation with hunting

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 2, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT

Keith Srakocic
/
AP

The town of Southold on Long Island’s North Fork is taking steps to address a years-long deer and tick problem with hunting.

Southold is home to an estimated six to 10 times more deer than the local ecosystem can sustain, which has been known to increase the spread of tick-borne illness, according to a North Fork deer management coalition.

The town board announced plans last week to work with the state on a pilot program to get the area’s deer population to a manageable and sustainable level.

The program would create a professional deer culling program in the town, and impose less limitations on recreational hunters.

An amendment to state Environmental Conservation Law was needed for the plan, which was made possible by the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s management plan for white-tailed deer through 2030.

