Babylon Residents Sound Alarm Over Waterfowl Hunting

Residents of the Town of Babylon said waterfowl hunting season on the South Shore of Long Island is becoming dangerous for homeowners.

Newsday reports that at a town board meeting last week, residents called for more hunting restrictions and better enforcement of current laws.

Current regulations say that hunters should not be within 500 feet of any “dwelling, public structures, livestock or persons.”

Some residents said they fear for their children playing outside near the water during hunting season.

At a town board meeting, one homeowner said he witnessed hunters shooting less than 300 feet from shore.

The Suffolk County Department of Parks said there have been no reports of injuries in nearly a hundred years.

There are different hunting seasons for different species of waterfowl from October through March.