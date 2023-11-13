NY reminds deer hunters to report their harvest

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has a message for Suffolk County deer hunters: report your harvest.

The DEC has two tips for hunters to help manage the white tailed deer population in Suffolk County. First, report all deer harvested. Less than half of hunters last year reported their harvest even though they’re required to by law. Without that data, the DEC cannot accurately track or manage the deer population.

Second, hunt female deer instead of males. That’s because hunting antlerless deer is more effective at managing the population according to the DEC.

The archery hunting season is underway now. Firearm deer hunting begins in January.