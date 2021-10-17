-
Swimming is prohibited at several Suffolk County beaches through the weekend because of high levels of bacteria. Most of the beaches are on the Great…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the state’s electricity utilities have been more efficient in restoring power following Tropical Storm Henri,…
Officials in New Haven, Connecticut, say the city missed the worst of Henri as the storm veered east Sunday and weakened from a hurricane to a tropical…
Tropical Storm Henri caused power outages and local flooding in Connecticut.Most of the power outages were reported in the New London County area close to…
There are power outages across Connecticut and Long Island due to Tropical Storm Henri. Here are the lastest numbers as of 5:00 am on MondayIn…
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Tropical Storm Henri hit the coast of Rhode Island Sunday afternoon, packing high winds that knocked out power to tens of thousands…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the track of Tropical Storm Henri has shifted towards the Catskills and the capital region. Those areas should expect…
Here is the latest transit information as of 5:00 pm on Sunday:Metro North's New Haven Line is suspended between Grand Central Terminal and New…
A voluntary evacuation order is in place for Fire Island, a popular New York summer tourism spot off Long Island’s South Shore. The region’s local…
The National Weather Service has downgraded Henri to a tropical storm. The current outlook from forecasters has Henri making landfall on Block Island on…