Long Island News

High Bacteria Levels From Henri Close Several Long Island Beaches This Weekend

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published August 27, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT
Swimming is prohibited at several Suffolk County beaches through the weekend because of high levels of bacteria. Most of the beaches are on the Great South Bay along Long Island’s South Shore.

Storm water runoff from heavy rains during Tropical Storm Henri took several days to drain. It washed wastewater into the bay. The problem is worsened by old cesspools, poor sewer systems and animal feces.

County health officials said bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can cause infections of the eyes, ears, nose and stomach.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
