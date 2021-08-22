New Haven Officials Breathe Sigh Of Relief Following Mild Henri Effects

Officials in New Haven, Connecticut, say the city missed the worst of Henri as the storm veered east Sunday and weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm.

Officials said the city got less than an inch of rain and had no power outages as of Sunday afternoon. Rick Fontana is the city’s emergency manager.

“We were very, very fortunate. There is some luck. We have been saying since it’s been on the map, we’ll prepare for the worst and hope for the best. We got the best,” Fontana said.

Fontana said no injuries, no loss of life and no property damage had been reported. Officials said about 35 people used the emergency shelters set up by the city.

New Haven mayor Justin Elicker says the city had prepared for storm surges and flooding.

“Thankfully, we were spared a lot of that because the storm turned to the east. And even to our west in New York, there was a lot more rain than we experienced here, so frankly we were quite lucky,” Elicker said.

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut says the state expects to use the federal disaster assistance granted by President Biden for debris removal.