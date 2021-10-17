-
Connecticut Senate Republicans dismissed a whistleblower complaint that they improperly sent 50,000 emails to state residents opposing a public option…
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo and Attorney General William Tong urged state regulators to reject health insurance rate hikes for next year.…
A COVID relief grant that will help local performing arts venues, getting rental assistance should be easier now in New York, are there diversity issues…
Connecticut Republicans have proposed a reinsurance plan intended to hold down rapidly rising costs. The proposal is in response to the Democrats’ latest…
A new survey reports that 72% of small-business owners in Connecticut support a public health insurance option to compete with private plans.State…
Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said Connecticut residents who have lost health insurance because of the COVID-19 pandemic should sign-up for…
Insurance companies in Connecticut demanded steep rate increases amid the pandemic. Instead, state Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais kept the 2021…
Health insurance companies in New York had asked the state for significant rate hikes in 2021, but regulators granted them the lowest hike in a decade.The…
Health insurance companies regulated by the state are waiting to hear back about their requests for 2021 rate changes for premium holders. The companies,…
U.S. Representative John Larson from Connecticut says he has a proposal that would make “Medicare For All” possible without getting rid of private…