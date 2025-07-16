CT increases Medicaid reimbursement rates for community health centers

Connecticut is raising Medicaid reimbursement rates for its federally qualified community health centers (FQHCs).

The state has 17 institutions. They mainly treat patients with incomes at or below the federal poverty level and don’t turn away people who can’t afford to pay.

Connecticut will spend an additional $80 million over the next three years to reimburse them for treating Medicaid patients.

Andrea Barton Reeves, the commissioner of the Department of Social Services, made the announcement on Wednesday.

“These 17 federally qualified health centers, in many, many ways, are the backbone of primary care for so many communities across our state,” Barton Reeves said. “They serve 440,000 people in primary care, behavioral health and dental, no questions.”

Connecticut’s Medicaid reimbursement rates for FQHCs were set in 2002 and have only received the minimum adjustment required by federal law since.

“This investment is historic,” Barton Reeves said. “It has taken us a long time to get here, but the most important thing is that we are here, and we are unified in the way in which we will move forward to continue to provide excellent care to all of the citizens in our state.”

Barton Reeves was joined by advocates and FQHC leaders from around the state.

Earlier this year, Community Health and Wellness Center of Greater Torrington CEO Joanne Borduas had to reduce some services due to low reimbursement rates and high costs.

The higher rates may allow them to reopen.

“Today, with this agreement and the rate increases coming later this year, we are hopeful to bring dental back to community health and wellness by the end of this year, or the end of January of 2026,” Borduas said. “We are all looking forward to this increase so that we can keep our doors open and remain the safety net provider for our most vulnerable populations.”

The increase comes at a difficult time for the health care sector. Changes to Medicaid, including new work requirements, are coming within the next few years. State officials aren’t sure how much of the cost the state will be able to cover, but expect to have more information about the impact of federal cuts at the beginning of August.