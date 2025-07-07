Planned Parenthood sues Trump administration over funding cuts

Planned Parenthood announced Monday that it has sued the Trump administration because of funding cuts to the organization.

Advocates from Planned Parenthood said the cuts in President Trump's budget bill will essentially “defund” the agency. The bill was signed into law Friday after it passed despite objections from both Democratic and Republican legislators. Planned Parenthood filed the complaint in Boston federal court Monday, calling the provision unconstitutional.

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England (PPSNE) said in a press conference Monday that cuts will have a devastating impact on the agency and its patients. According to the suit, a provision in the bill would strip Medicaid funding from centers that provide abortions.

PPSNE President Amanda Skinner said the cuts will have a devastating impact on the agency and its patients.

“In Connecticut, Medicaid is the largest single payer for Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, accounting for 40 percent of our payer mix. And Medicaid represents nearly a quarter of our total revenue across the entire affiliate,” Skinner said.

PPSNE provides female reproductive health services, which include abortions to patients in Connecticut and Rhode Island. The group operates from 15 health centers and sees tens of thousands of patients annually.

Chief Medical Officer Nancy Stanwood said the law will have dire consequences for patients in Connecticut, Rhode Island and nationwide. She said the organization doesn't just provide abortions, it offers services like screening, counseling, and preventative care. Stanwood said cuts to Medicaid will leave people without access to essential healthcare.

“Planned Parenthood health centers are a literal lifeline. Defunding them puts millions of patients at risk of late or missed cancer diagnosis, untreated infection, and less access to essential preventive care,” Stanwood said.