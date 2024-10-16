Cigna customers at risk of losing Hartford Healthcare coverage if contract not renewed

According to Hearst Connecticut Media, Cigna’s contract with Hartford Healthcare expires on Nov. 1, and the two companies have yet to reach an agreement on its renewal.

If the contract is not renewed, Cigna policyholders will have to pay out-of-network rates for non-hospital services starting Nov. 1, and for hospital services starting Jan. 1.

Cigna said some policyholders may qualify for Continuity Care, which would allow them to pay in-network rates for Hartford Healthcare services for an extended period if the contract expires.

Hartford Healthcare has six hospitals in Connecticut and is the second largest private-sector employer in the state.