CT DACA recipients can apply for state health insurance

Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace is in open enrollment. Residents can apply for and renew their health and dental insurance until Jan. 15, 2025.

James Michel is the chief executive officer of Access Health CT, the state’s insurance marketplace. He said the company has many resources available through a broker network.

“It’s so critical to have brokers who look like you, understand your language, understand your culture, so when they ask you a question, you’re much more comfortable to open up with them,” Michel said. “That’s why it’s so critical that we have people from those communities to become a resource, not just for health insurance—- after a while, they become a resource for any needs those people need, whether it’s any type of health or financial question, they have they call their broker. So, that’s why it’s so critical for them.”

This is also the first year that Connecticut residents who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program can apply for health insurance coverage through the state.

“Earlier this year, the Biden administration changed the rules, allowing DACA recipients to enroll in health insurance through Access Health and also qualify for what we call advanced premium tax credit, which will make health insurance affordable to them as it is for other kinds of residents who qualify as long as they meet the qualifications; the income level, family size and where they live,” Michel said.

Michel said financial programs are available for residents who can’t meet their full insurance premiums.

Access Health has free enrollment events and brokerage services for one-on-one enrollment in different languages to help with the application process.