-
Connecticut Department of Public Health now recommends people who live in or visit Hartford, New Haven and New London counties wear masks in public…
-
Connecticut state police said the gunman who shot at the state Capitol over the holiday weekend has been arrested.Southington police said they arrested…
-
Just days after acquiring Tribune Publishing, the parent company of The Hartford Courant, Alden Global Capital is offering voluntary buyouts to…
-
Shootings are on the rise in some of Connecticut’s biggest cities. Some lawmakers from those cities want more money for gun violence prevention.Lawmakers…
-
The Archdiocese of Hartford said parishioners can in “good conscience” receive any COVID-19 vaccine available.That’s after a committee of U.S. bishops…
-
Connecticut State Police spent about $125,000 in overtime to protect the state Capitol in Hartford last month for a protest that never…
-
A hedge fund will purchase the parent company of the Hartford Courant, the nation’s oldest continuously published newspaper based in Connecticut.Alden…
-
Police department data shows an increase in motor vehicle crime and a drop in accidents and traffic violations near Hartford, Connecticut, last year.The…
-
Violent protests by extremist supporters of President Donald Trump at the state capitols in Connecticut and New York never materialized on Sunday.State…
-
As thousands of violent pro-Trump extremists attacked the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Wednesday, a much smaller crowd remained peaceful outside the…