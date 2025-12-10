CT and Hartford announce $4 million joint homeownership investment

The state of Connecticut and the city of Hartford are jointly investing $4 million to convert 20 city-owned vacant lots and structures into new homes, officials announced at Hartford City Hall on Tuesday.

It's part of his agenda to create more affordable housing and home ownership to help revitalize and stabilize urban neighborhoods in the state, said Governor Ned Lamont, who recently signed the state’s new housing law.

“In Hartford, there are an awful lot of renters. And they can’t deal with the rents right now,” Lamont said.

“And we are giving them a chance to have a stake in their community, ownership. And I love ownership and stake in the community because you care about the community,” Lamont said.

Hartford has the lowest homeownership rate in the state, at 23%, said Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam.

“But in West Hartford, where there is a 70% homeownership rate, and Glastonbury, where there is an 80% homeownership rate, that wealth stays in that community and is passed on to future generations,” Arulampalam said.

Hartford and the state are spending $2 million each on the project.

The money will be allocated to smaller Hartford developers to build or rehabilitate single and multifamily homes on the 20 vacant lots across the city.

The hope is that some of the homes might be ready for occupancy by next fall, according to officials.