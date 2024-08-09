CT approves $118 million to renovate XL Center

The state of Connecticut will borrow $118 million to improve and renovate the XL Center in downtown Hartford. The state Bond Commission approved the use of the money for the 43-year-old XL Center on Thursday.

“I think we’ve been hitting the pause button on the XL Center for 10 years plus,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, who chairs the commission.

“I think it's time that we make up our mind whether we want a vibrant event center in our downtown Hartford area or not,“ he said, as he pushed back on a Republican concern that the spending might not be a good use of taxpayer money.

He said the alternatives—like knocking down the arena to leave an empty lot or spending more than a billion dollars to replace it—are less attractive.

“I think this $118 million is a way we can increase participation, increase revenues, and make this a lot more self-supporting. At least over the next 20 years,” Lamont said.

The money will go towards additional seating capacity at concerts and events, an improved concourse and boxes, and general maintenance upgrades. The XL Center hosts UConn basketball games, concerts, conventions and other events.