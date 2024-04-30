CT cities ranked nationally on climate policy

Three Connecticut cities have received mid to low rankings on their climate policy from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

The nonprofit ranks 75 of the highest-populated cities across the U.S. on their climate policy every year. It ranked Hartford 36th, New Haven 50th and Bridgeport 68th.

David Ribeiro, the council’s director of local policy, presented the findings on Tuesday.

“The city scorecard tracks clean energy plans, policies and progress in 75 large cities across the country, assess local action to advance energy efficiency and move towards a cleaner electric grid and fuels, and do so in a manner that advances equitable outcomes,” Riberio said.

In Connecticut, the report suggested changing local zoning laws to allow more development in urban locations, as well as partnerships between utilities and community groups.

Compared to last year's ratings, Hartford dropped 18 spots in the ranking, New Haven went up by five and Bridgeport went up by one.

San Francisco ranked number one. New York City ranked 7th.