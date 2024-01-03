Connecticut State Capitol evacuated in response to bomb threat

The Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford was evacuated after employees received an email bomb threat early Wednesday morning.

The email had apparently been sent to numerous states and claimed multiple explosives had been placed in the building, a State Capitol Police spokesman said.

Several state capitols evacuated after bomb threats The development comes just days before the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A K9 trained to find explosives was used to search the Capitol and grounds. But nothing suspicious was found, and the Capitol was reopened, according to police.

“My understanding is that there have been a lot of these threats thrown around the country. Not just here in Connecticut,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

“Immediately state police were notified and did a complete analysis of everything in the building, closed things down for a couple of hours until we were sure it could be opened safely,” Lamont added.

Connecticut law enforcement is working with federal authorities to investigate the incident.