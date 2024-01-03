© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Connecticut State Capitol evacuated in response to bomb threat

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 3, 2024 at 4:29 PM EST
The Connecticut State Capitol building.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
The Connecticut State Capitol building.

The Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford was evacuated after employees received an email bomb threat early Wednesday morning.

The email had apparently been sent to numerous states and claimed multiple explosives had been placed in the building, a State Capitol Police spokesman said.

The development comes just days before the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A K9 trained to find explosives was used to search the Capitol and grounds. But nothing suspicious was found, and the Capitol was reopened, according to police.

“My understanding is that there have been a lot of these threats thrown around the country. Not just here in Connecticut,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

“Immediately state police were notified and did a complete analysis of everything in the building, closed things down for a couple of hours until we were sure it could be opened safely,” Lamont added.

Connecticut law enforcement is working with federal authorities to investigate the incident.
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
