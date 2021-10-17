-
Local leaders and businesses in Eastern Connecticut have been getting an insight into the COVID-19 vaccine work from Groton based Pfizer.Jean Lee is Vice…
The $740 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress preserves funding for a Virginia-class attack submarine built in Groton, Connecticut. U.S.…
Drug manufacturer Pfizer’s facility in Groton, Connecticut, is one of several that will work toward producing a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the…
The Navy will test private drinking water wells around the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut, for possible chemical contamination. The tests are…
The Groton Police Department is the first in Connecticut to train police and first responders on how to react to people with autism and developmental…
A shelter that houses migrant children in Connecticut has been at or near capacity for most of the year. Noank Community Support Services in Groton went…
A Russian spy ship has been spotted near the U.S. Navy submarine base in Groton, Connecticut.The ship is in international waters, but reports say it’s…
The Connecticut Department of Transportation plans to use an unmanned aerial vehicle to conduct an inspection of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in eastern…
On Tuesday the Naval Submarine Base New London, in Groton, Connecticut, celebrated its 100th birthday. Known as the “Home of the Submarine Force,” the…
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) says Russia is expanding its military presence in the Arctic, and the United States needs to step up its submarine…