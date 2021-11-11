New London, Groton drop indoor mask mandates

New London and Groton have lifted their indoor mask mandates.

The mandates were lifted Wednesday, with officials citing high rates of vaccination and a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in the area.

In New London County, 81.7% of residents are fully vaccinated. That’s the second highest rate of vaccination of Connecticut’s counties.

As of last week, both municipalities had close to the same rates of vaccination — just over 58%.

The state still requires masks be worn in health care facilities, schools and places with vulnerable populations.