Connecticut News

New London, Groton drop indoor mask mandates

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published November 11, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST
mask-4898571_1920.jpg
Courtesy coyot / pixabay.com
/

New London and Groton have lifted their indoor mask mandates.

The mandates were lifted Wednesday, with officials citing high rates of vaccination and a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in the area.

In New London County, 81.7% of residents are fully vaccinated. That’s the second highest rate of vaccination of Connecticut’s counties.

As of last week, both municipalities had close to the same rates of vaccination — just over 58%.

The state still requires masks be worn in health care facilities, schools and places with vulnerable populations.

Connecticut News Mask Mandates Groton New London Connecticut Sabrina Garone
