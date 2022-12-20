Fairfield, Stamford and Groton receive grants to address housing shortages and stormwater runoff

Over $36 million in grants will be divided up for eight towns and cities in Connecticut to revitalize communities and create thousands of new jobs, Governor Ned Lamont said.

It's part of the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant Program, which was created in 2021. The first round of grants from this program were distributed in April, providing $45 million to 12 towns and cities in the state.

“We created this grant program as a component of our efforts to spur economic growth and the creation of new jobs as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lamont said in a statement . “Each of these approved state grants are going toward projects that improve the livability and quality of life in communities and will make these neighborhoods even more attractive for private investments and opportunities for residents.”

The towns and cities receiving funds during this second round of grants are Berlin, Fairfield, Groton, Hartford, Naugatuck, New Britain, Stamford, and Torrington. Funds are allocated for new infrastructure, improved access to transportation, housing properties, along with additional improvements.

Fairfield will receive a $3 million grant award to replace 2,800-feet of sewer lines, construct at least 357 new housing units, build 70,000 square feet of commercial office and 40,000 square feet retail space, in addition to a new 118-key hotel.

Groton will receive a $8.4 million grant award to redevelop 256 new riverfront and downtown housing units to address the housing shortage and develop new infrastructure and pedestrian access areas, including bikeways, a pedestrian bridge and a new public recreation space.

Stamford will receive a $2.7 million grant award to develop 247 new downtown housing units, stormwater infrastructure relocation, park and public space upgrades, and pedestrian safety improvements.

A third round of grants is expected to launch in late winter or early spring of 2023.