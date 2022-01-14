© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

U.S. Education Secretary Cardona visits Connecticut technical schools

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published January 14, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 3.
Susan Walsh
/
Associated Press

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joined Congressman Joe Courtney (D-CT) on a tour of two schools in Groton: the Thames River Magnet School and the Ella T. Grasso Technical High School.

Cardona spent some time with a group of surprised students on his first stop at the Magnet School. He later discussed southeastern Connecticut’s manufacturing pipeline, which feeds into the state’s defense manufacturing industry.

Cardona said the pipeline aligns with President Biden’s efforts to support career and technical education.

“It’s visits like this where we get superintendents working with our state Department of Education to make connections with workforce partners and really create curriculum in our schools,” Cardona said. “And in our comprehensive high schools too, not just technical schools, to give students choices when they graduate.”

Cardona was Connecticut’s Commissioner of Education before joining the Biden administration in 2020. He said that under Biden’s Build Back Better plan, an investment of billions of dollars would go towards supporting workforce development programs.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and is most often heard during Morning Edition and 1A.
