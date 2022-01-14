U.S. Education Secretary Cardona visits Connecticut technical schools

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joined Congressman Joe Courtney (D-CT) on a tour of two schools in Groton: the Thames River Magnet School and the Ella T. Grasso Technical High School.

Cardona spent some time with a group of surprised students on his first stop at the Magnet School. He later discussed southeastern Connecticut’s manufacturing pipeline, which feeds into the state’s defense manufacturing industry.

Cardona said the pipeline aligns with President Biden’s efforts to support career and technical education.

“It’s visits like this where we get superintendents working with our state Department of Education to make connections with workforce partners and really create curriculum in our schools,” Cardona said. “And in our comprehensive high schools too, not just technical schools, to give students choices when they graduate.”

Cardona was Connecticut’s Commissioner of Education before joining the Biden administration in 2020. He said that under Biden’s Build Back Better plan, an investment of billions of dollars would go towards supporting workforce development programs.