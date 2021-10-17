-
The Mohegan Sun casino announced Monday that it has suspended wagering on the WNBA after questions were raised over a potential conflict in taking bets on…
Connecticut residents worried about gambling addiction can now voluntarily exclude themselves from online sports betting and casino gaming — days before…
New opportunities to wager on sporting events in New York are raising plenty of red flags, according to a group dedicated to increasing public awareness…
Now that Connecticut has reached an agreement with the state’s two federally recognized Indigenous tribes, Governor Ned Lamont met with tribal leaders on…
The state of Connecticut has reached a deal with its two federally-recognized Native American tribes to provide online gambling and sports…
A deal to allow online gambling and sports betting in Connecticut is imminent, according to Governor Ned Lamont, a long-delayed plan involving the state’s…
Four potential vendors made their case to state lawmakers for an agreement that would allow them to run online gambling and sports betting. It's the…
Suffolk County Regional Off Track Betting (OTB) officials told the Town of Brookhaven that a location in Medford, Long Island, that has been long sought…
New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said he sees legal gambling as a revenue booster to help the state deal with its pandemic-related multi-billion…
Connecticut’s two Native American-run casinos have both reported drops in revenue since the August opening of MGM’s new casino in Springfield, Mass.The…