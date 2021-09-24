Connecticut Sets Up Way For Problem Gamblers To Opt Out Of Gaming, Sports Betting

Connecticut residents worried about gambling addiction can now voluntarily exclude themselves from online sports betting and casino gaming — days before online sports betting launches in the state.

Residents who place their names on the state’s self-exclusion list would not be marketed to by online sports betting and gaming operators. And the businesses won't allow them to set up gambling accounts.

“It is just really a good way for people who realize that they could have a problem with gambling, especially with how much more available it’s going to be, to preemptively put themselves on a list and protect themselves from getting into trouble,” said Michelle Seagull, the commissioner for the state's Department of Consumer Protection.

The state also requires online gambling operators to provide gamblers prompts to let them know how much time they are spending gambling and whenever their betting exceeds $2,500.

Residents can enroll on the self-exclusion list.