Following report on increased Connecticut problem gambling, Mohegan Tribe chair welcomes state study

The chair of Connecticut’s Mohegan tribe said he would welcome a state-commissioned study into problem gambling.

The Mohegan tribe is one of the state’s two federally recognized tribes and runs the Mohegan Sun casino. Tribal chairman James Gessner Junior said he would direct tribal and casino staff to provide all necessary information for a state investigation into problem gambling.

The state’s public safety committee is considering such a study, which would be the first in more than a decade. The committee is co-chaired by state Senator Cathy Osten — whose district includes both of the state’s tribal casinos.

The head of the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling said last month they’ve seen huge increases in calls to their helpline since online gambling became legal last year.