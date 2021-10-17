-
Connecticut utility customers will get an average of $35 refunded on their bills from Eversource in December and January. It’s part of a $100 million…
Environmentalists opposed to a proposed $700 million gas-fired electric power plant in northeastern Connecticut vow to continue their fight against the…
Eversource said it will end its moratorium on most residential service disconnections next week.Eversource suspended disconnections when the pandemic…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said residents are paying too much for electricity. He filed a brief this week with the Public Utilities…
Electricity generated from wind turbines that are expected to deliver power to the Hamptons will go through the nation’s first offshore electrical…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the state’s electricity utilities have been more efficient in restoring power following Tropical Storm Henri,…
Eversource Energy said it plans to assign a public safety specialist for each community in Connecticut to assess storm damage. That’s after the utility…
Connecticut’s two largest electric utilities have appealed millions of dollars in state-mandated profit reductions.Last month, the state Public Utilities…
Offshore wind developers have slightly scaled back their plans to build the South Fork Wind farm off the coast of eastern Long Island, but the project…
Offshore wind developers Ørsted and Eversource have teamed up with fishermen to strategize the safe navigation of wind turbines off the coast of the…