CT Democratic lawmakers rally support for PURA's Gillett

Connecticut House Democrats are circling the wagons in support of Marrisa Gillett – the chair of the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

The state’s two largest utilities oppose Gillette. They claim she’s not been a fair regulator.

Jonathan Steinberg, the House chair of the Energy and Technology Committee, said Eversource and Avangrid are campaigning to undermine Gillett because she’d been an effective regulator.

“Members of the utilities are contacting individual legislators and badmouthing the candidates in order to undermine the votes on the Executive Nominations Committee. And I think it's dastardly,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg said he’s not sure how many members of the committee would be swayed. But Gillett is qualified for the job and has worked to protect consumers and lower electricity rates.

“She’s a lawyer and an engineer. One could say what better combination of skills can you have for the job for which we’ve entrusted her,” he said.

In the meantime, the two utilities have also sued Gillett for making decisions for PURA without a vote. They claim her actions violate state law and their right to appeal decisions.

But Gillett has the support of Gov. Ned Lamont, who nominated her for reappointment.