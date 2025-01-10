CT Democrats accuse energy utilities of intimidating lawmakers over rate hikes

Connecticut Senate Democrats are condemning the state’s two major utilities—Eversource and Avangrid—for allegedly intimidating lawmakers to obtain rate increases.

"Letters from executives of the two companies to municipal leaders are an effort to silence and intimidate the Senate chair of the Energy and Technology Committee," Norm Needleman, Senate President Martin Looney and Majority Leader Bob Duff said in a statement on Thursday.

During a meeting of his committee, Needleman said he’s not intimidated.

“The reality is everybody can have their own opinions on this,” Needleman said.

“But our job is to keep the lights on. And to keep it affordable. When you flip the switch, nobody wants to not have electricity ever,” he said.

He said both companies are seeking rate hikes while still having record earnings.

On the other hand, Needleman said their customers saw significant spikes in electricity costs last summer.

Eversource reprimanded Needleman for mentioning his efforts to reduce energy bills in campaign flyers last November.

And Avangrid insinuated legal action against him in response to comments he made about the company.

The companies have warned of reduced investments if their requests are not approved.