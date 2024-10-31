DEEP asks energy companies for proposals on efficiency projects

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has issued Requests for Proposals (RFP) to energy companies, including United Illuminating and Eversource, for new energy efficiency measures and projects that could help lower customers' energy bills. The proposals will build on existing programs that save ratepayers hundreds of dollars each year.

Those programs include the Conservation and Load Management program (C&LM), which the state has invested in for more than two decades. The program saved customers more than $60 million in 2023 alone.

DEEP is also working towards implementing $100 million in federal funding for two more programs. However, DEEP said these programs will not be enough to meet the growing demands for energy efficiency. Regional grid operators say they predict an increase in electricity demand in the next ten years, with spikes during the winter.

That's why they are asking energy companies for competitive proposals for new energy efficiency measures. In addition to lowering costs for customers, DEEP said the projects will create jobs in the energy efficiency workforce.

“This RFP will ensure more households have access to cost-saving, clean electric efficiency measures and will build on Connecticut’s already nation-leading efficiency efforts by providing even more opportunities for savings for the state’s ratepayers,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a statement .

The RFP comes as utilities in the state—including Eversource and UI—have been asking regulators for more rate hikes. The state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Agency proposed rate cuts instead.

Proposals are due in January. DEEP plans to release a decision in response to the proposals in February.