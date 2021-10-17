Ethics & Corruption

-
The former town supervisor of Oyster Bay, Long Island, who pleaded guilty to state corruption charges last year has died.John Venditto told prosecutors in…
-
A federal judge has delayed the sentencing of former Suffolk County District Attorney Tom Spota until June.Spota’s lawyer wanted more time to prepare…
-
Legislation in New York would make it the first state to require state and local elected officials to make their tax returns public, in an effort to weed…
-
A federal appeals court has partially overturned the corruption conviction of former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. He was convicted in a…
-
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and his top aide will be sentenced on April 30. Spota and the aide, Christopher McPartland, were…
-
A federal jury has found former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota guilty on all charges in the latest corruption trial that has brought down some of…
-
A federal judge has delayed the sentencing of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife for their corruption convictions. The judge will…
-
Suffolk Democratic Party Chairman Richard Schaffer spent Monday on the witness stand in the federal corruption trial of former District Attorney Thomas…
-
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone railed against fusion voting at a meeting of the state’s Public Campaign Financing Commission.Fusion is a voting…
-
Bridgeport’s assistant town clerk took the stand on Wednesday in a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the result of the mayoral primary election, which she…