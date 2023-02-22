© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

Linda Mangano, wife of ex-Nassau County executive, is released from federal prison

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published February 22, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST
View of an empty prison corridor
WIN-Initiative/Neleman
/
Getty Images
View of an empty prison corridor

Linda Mangano has been released from federal prison after serving five months of a 15-month sentence for a corruption scheme during her husband’s tenure as Nassau County executive.

According to federal records, Mrs. Mangano was released last month to a residential reentry program in New York. She is scheduled to end her home confinement in August. She was convicted in 2019 for lying to the FBI during an investigation into husband Ed Mangano’s bribery scheme.

The case against the couple at first resulted in a mistrial. They were convicted in a second trial for helping steer government contracts to their friend in exchange for cash. They then spent three years appealing and trying to avoid jail time.

Both Ed and Linda finally surrendered to prison officials in July. Ed Mangano is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Massachusetts.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
