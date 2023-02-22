Linda Mangano, wife of ex-Nassau County executive, is released from federal prison

Linda Mangano has been released from federal prison after serving five months of a 15-month sentence for a corruption scheme during her husband’s tenure as Nassau County executive.

According to federal records, Mrs. Mangano was released last month to a residential reentry program in New York. She is scheduled to end her home confinement in August. She was convicted in 2019 for lying to the FBI during an investigation into husband Ed Mangano’s bribery scheme.

The case against the couple at first resulted in a mistrial. They were convicted in a second trial for helping steer government contracts to their friend in exchange for cash. They then spent three years appealing and trying to avoid jail time.

Both Ed and Linda finally surrendered to prison officials in July. Ed Mangano is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Massachusetts.