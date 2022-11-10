Suffolk County man sues police department for exposing corruption after 2012 beating

The man beaten by former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke has filed a second lawsuit stemming from a second incident where he alleges police again used excessive force.

In 2012, Christopher Loeb was beaten in an interrogation room while handcuffed. Burke pleaded guilty, went to jail, and Suffolk County settled the subsequent lawsuit for $1.5 million.

Fast forward to 2019, prosecutors say Loeb was speeding and nearly ran over a woman walking her dog. He then fled, leading to a high speed chase before running to hide in the woods. He was eventually found by a helicopter and K-9 unit. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

According to Loeb’s latest lawsuit, he was then beaten and bitten by a police dog. He alleges that police used excessive force as retribution for bringing Burke and others to justice.