-
New Britain, Connecticut, Mayor Erin Stewart has pulled out of a contentious project to build a gravel quarry onto city property.The project came from…
-
On Monday, U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty, who represents Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, said that she won’t be seeking re-election in…
-
New Britain, Connecticut, Mayor Erin Stewart announced on Facebook on Monday that she will seek the Republican nomination for governor.“I’m committed to…
-
Today, live on Facebook, 30-year-old New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced her candidacy for governor of Connecticut.Stewart, a second-term mayor in a…