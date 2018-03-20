© 2021 WSHU
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart Enters Governor's Race

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 20, 2018 at 11:32 AM EDT
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, center, stands next to students from Central Connecticut State University at Monday's announcement.

New Britain, Connecticut, Mayor Erin Stewart announced on Facebook on Monday that she will seek the Republican nomination for governor.

“I’m committed to changing the future and charting a new course for our state. I know I have the energy, the enthusiasm, the time and the wherewithal to do it. And I’m ready to bring that to the State of Connecticut.”  

The 30-year-old Stewart was first elected as mayor four years ago in a city dominated by Democratic voters. She describes herself as a different kind of Republican.

“On many issues, especially budget and finances, I am very much a conservative. On other issues, my positions are more moderate or liberal. And I stand by them. It’s what I truly believe, and I am not going to change them just to win a campaign.”

Stewart joins a crowded field of more than two dozen Republicans and Democrats running to replace Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy, who is not seeking a third term.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
