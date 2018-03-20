New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart Enters Governor's Race

New Britain, Connecticut, Mayor Erin Stewart announced on Facebook on Monday that she will seek the Republican nomination for governor.

“I’m committed to changing the future and charting a new course for our state. I know I have the energy, the enthusiasm, the time and the wherewithal to do it. And I’m ready to bring that to the State of Connecticut.”

The 30-year-old Stewart was first elected as mayor four years ago in a city dominated by Democratic voters. She describes herself as a different kind of Republican.

“On many issues, especially budget and finances, I am very much a conservative. On other issues, my positions are more moderate or liberal. And I stand by them. It’s what I truly believe, and I am not going to change them just to win a campaign.”

Stewart joins a crowded field of more than two dozen Republicans and Democrats running to replace Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy, who is not seeking a third term.