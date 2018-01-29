New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart Enters Gubernatorial Race

Today, live on Facebook, 30-year-old New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced her candidacy for governor of Connecticut.

Stewart, a second-term mayor in a city dominated by Democrats, introduced herself as a different kind of Republican, who can work across party lines.

“I am fiscally conservative. I am pro-choice. I have a gun permit and support responsible gun ownership. I support the civil rights of all individuals. I am very passionate about the success of Connecticut’s cities.”

Stewart also distanced herself from President Donald Trump without mentioning him by name.

“I’m a different kind of Republican. I’m not going to be put in a box by a party or one person in Washington. I believe the vast majority of people want a leader who is grounded in common sense. God knows we need a little bit more of that in Hartford.”

She joins several Republican and Democratic women in a field of more than two dozen candidates running for Connecticut governor.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misquoted Stewart as saying, "God knows we need a little bit more of that in Washington." She said, "God knows we need a little bit more of that in Hartford."