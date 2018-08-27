New Britain Says No To Controversial Gravel Quarry

New Britain, Connecticut, Mayor Erin Stewart has pulled out of a contentious project to build a gravel quarry onto city property.

The project came from Connecticut-based company Tilcon. It would have expanded a nearby gravel quarry into a watershed used as a reservoir for New Britain and surrounding towns.

The plan drew opposition from environmentalists almost immediately when it was proposed last year. The Connecticut Fund for the Environment said mining in the watershed would put drinking water in the area at risk. Last week the state’s water planning council recommended New Britain reject the proposal.

In a letter to the planning council, Stewart said drought conditions and climate change made it important to ensure a clean water supply for the city.