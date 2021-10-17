-
On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced funding for local governments and advocacy groups to improve the quality of Long Island…
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says he’s confident there will be federal funding for the cleanup of Long Island Sound despite attempts by the…
The former EPA regional administrator under President Obama says scientists who leaked the report on further evidence of climate change to the New York…
Connecticut has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failure to take timely action on a petition to limit air pollution…
Air quality has improved across the Northeast according to the American Lung Association’s 2017 State of the Air Report. But, plans to turn environmental…
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has joined attorneys general from more than a dozen states, including Connecticut, in opposition of President…
The former regional administrator of the EPA under President Obama, Judith Enck, says the new head of the EPA under President Trump, Scott Pruitt,…
Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Rob Klee says the state will continue to receive EPA grant money for its two…
Connecticut environmental groups say they oppose President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of Oklahoma Republican Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the…
Connecticut's top environmental official says the state will no longer accept being the "tailpipe of America" and has asked the federal government to…