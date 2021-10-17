-
Connecticut restaurants are understaffed, a new incentive for New Yorkers to get the vaccine, National Grid wants in on offshore wind, and controversy in…
-
President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal seeks to help reach the administration's ambitious clean energy goals for the U.S. over the next…
-
Low-income households in Connecticut spend 68% of their annual income on energy, housing and transportation costs. That’s more than the average consumer…
-
Connecticut leaders in renewable energy have released an industry report that evaluates the slowed growth of clean energy jobs in the state. The report…
-
New York environmentalists, union workers and lawmakers want answers from federal officials about their delays in approving offshore wind sites.The Bureau…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and governors of the five other New England states are being urged to sign a joint resolution supporting offshore wind…
-
The South Fork wind farm that was proposed off the coast of Montauk will likely not be operational until after its original 2022 completion…
-
A proposed 75-acre solar farm in the town of Waterford, Connecticut, is headed for a public hearing just two years after it was rejected by the…
-
A pipeline project that was designed to take natural gas from Pennsylvania to New York and New England has been abandoned.A spokeswoman for North…
-
National Grid says it may need a natural gas port offshore of Long Island to meet long-term supply demands. The utility company also wants approval for a…