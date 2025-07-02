Lamont open to controversial NY pipeline as energy prices climb

Over the last few months, plans to build major natural gas pipelines in New York have been a source of contention between the state and federal governments.

On Tuesday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he's been talking with officials from both parties and could support the construction as a way to bring natural gas to his state.

“We'll see, but it's back on the table,” Lamont told reporters. He pointed out that the new source could reduce natural gas and electricity prices, which are extremely high in Connecticut and New England, partly because natural gas pipelines are scarce.

A recently released study by S&P Global found that gas prices in the Northeast could decrease by 20% to 30% if the pipelines are expanded.

The pipelines would bring fracked gas from Pennsylvania into New York and New England.

Climate activists, many of whom have opposed the construction, say fracking and the construction needed to install the pipelines are both extremely damaging to the environment.

New York has so far stopped the projects by denying the required Clean Water Act permits.