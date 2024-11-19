United Illuminating to raise rates in January for CT customers

United Illuminating, one of Connecticut’s leading energy providers, announced a 4.7% rate increase for the first half of 2025. Starting in January, the rate hike will add an average of $11.61 to customers’ bills each month. However, the new rates show a 20% decrease from the first half of 2024.

“We see these fluctuations every year. But that doesn’t make it OK—far from it. Connecticut families need real relief from these unsustainable costs. Everything has to be on the table. My promise is this—I’m going to keep fighting every single day in every single proceeding before the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a statement .

United Illuminating’s announcement comes days after Eversource, Connecticut’s other leading energy supplier, announced its own rate increases for the winter. Eversource customers will see an average bill increase of 7.2%. Similar to United Illuminating, Eversource’s winter rates will be the lowest since 2021.

Electric standard service rates are set twice a year, for January through June and July through December.